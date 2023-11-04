Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour back Saturday night before you head to bed as we fall back and gain that extra hour of sleep Sunday morning. That also means our sunset will be much earlier. Your sunrise time Saturday morning: 7:33am, sunset Saturday: 5:47pm. Sunday with the time change the sunrise will be at 6:34am and the new sunset time 4:45pm.

Though a few spotty showers cannot be rules out Sunday night into Monday morning the best chance will be to our north. Tuesday and Wednesday right now would be our best chance of rain across the Stateline.

Temperatures will climb back to near normal Saturday afternoon and a few degrees above normal Sunday and Monday. Saturday we will be in the mid 50s, upper 50s Sunday and even the mid to upper 60s Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will see temperatures back down to the mid to lower 50s which is near normal.