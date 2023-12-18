Wind gusts were up to 40-45 mph this morning in a few locations such as Rockford and Galena, but they have come down a little bit across the entire Stateline. It’s still very windy with gusts ranging from 25-30 mph across the majority of the area. A few locations are seeing wind gusts up to 30+ mph like Galena, DeKalb, and Janesville. This will continue to fluctuate through the day. Winds will continue to gust up to 20-25 mph Monday night and around 20 mph Tuesday.

Due to out gusty winds today, wind chills are in place, and they will remain in place all day. Earlier this morning, wind chills were down to the single digits in Galena. Now everyone is in the teens but that is still a bitter afternoon. Air temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s across most of the Stateline, but wind chills are in the lower to mid-teens across everywhere besides Sterling which is currently sitting at still a frigid 17 degrees at noon Monday afternoon.

There has been no accumulation but due to the drizzle we saw Sunday and light snow flurries today, there could still be a few slick spots on the roads so drive with caution. A few lighter bands of snow continue to fall. The low-pressure system will continue to track northeast drying us up, and some sunshine will return to our skies by tomorrow.