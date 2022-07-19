The heat returned to start the work week off and that is carrying into the next several days. Temperatures were able to make it up into the mid to upper 80s in most areas across the Stateline as of 2:30pm Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm a few more degrees. Heat index values were in the 90s in most Stateline areas Tuesday afternoon. There are heat advisories located southwest and south of us but nothing here. Everyone still needs to be careful with the heat and humidity in full swing the majority of the week.

Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will be even warmer than last night, only dropping into the lower 70s, expect a muggy and very mild night. Wednesday temperatures will make it up to the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Dew points are in the lower 70s in Northern Illinois and the upper 60s in Southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. Dew points will come down some over the next few days before rising again into the weekend back near the 70 degree mark.

Winds Tuesday afternoon are gusting up to 20-25mph across the area. Winds will stay gusty through tonight reaching peak values up to 25mph. Wednesday will be another windy day across the Stateline with gusts up to 30-35mph, so the windiest we’ve tracked for some time. This trend will carry into the end of our work week.

We had mostly sunny skies to start Tuesday off but cloud cover has increased a little bit this afternoon. Most areas are now sitting under a partly sunny sky, with a few areas seeing many more clouds. Most of the rain chances will steer clear of the Stateline as the better chances for both storms and showers will fall well north of here. But as we see clouds continue to increase overnight, Southern Wisconsin could still see a few hundredths of an inch overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has pushed the marginal and slight risks even further north, therefore none of the Stateline is included in any risk anymore. A few very isolated showers are still possible overnight, but only trace amounts can be expected, with most Stateline areas staying dry. We are still going to have very gusty winds tonight and tomorrow though. The next chance of rain comes as we head into the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s/lower 90s through the week and into Saturday. Temperatures do look to come back down a little bit closer to average by Sunday and into early next week. Make sure to drink plenty of water this week.