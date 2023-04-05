It’s a very windy Wednesday. Observed wind gusts at the airport in Rockford are almost at 50 mph! Peak wind gusts in Rochelle are at 43mph, Sterling 41 mph, Freeport 46 mph, and Janesville at 44 mph.

We are about to head into a nonactive pattern with no chance of storms or snow which is great news from the active weather we have been dealing with lately. Not to mention, temperatures are going to be amazing. Thursday temperatures will be in the lower 50s, slightly below normal, but then the temperatures tick upward from there.

Easter weekend is looking pretty nice overall. Temperatures on Good Friday will be in the mid 50s. By Saturday the lower 60s make a return. Though there is a slight chance of showers, we’ll be close to 70 on Easter Sunday. Then by next week, the 70s look to make a return.