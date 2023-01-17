Temperatures Tuesday early afternoon were in the mid to upper 30s across the Stateline. A patchy drizzle lingered into the morning hours but for the most part we have been dry this afternoon.

Thicker cloud cover is still in place from yesterday’s system. With all of the moisture, there is still patchy fog out there in a few spots. Galena is down to six miles of visibility. Freeport and Rochelle are down to seven miles.

Temperatures will drop to near freezing level in the lower 30s Tuesday night under mostly cloudy skies with wind gusts between 20-25 mph. Wednesday morning will be dry and then a wintry mix will filter in by the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts will pick up to between 20 and 30 mph so it will be pretty breezy tomorrow.

Due to the low tracking just south of the area, the cold sector with the greatest chance of accumulating snow will be to our west and northwest Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Some lighter accumulations are still possible across the Stateline.

Ahead of the cold front is where severe weather could be located Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the best chances of severe weather stretching from the very most southern point of Illinois, all the way down to Louisiana. The slight risk or the yellow color on the map, which is a level two out of five would be the best chances, and then the marginal risk (level one out of five) in the green surrounding the slight risk area.

Temperatures will cool back down gradually throughout the remainder of the work week. Friday we will be down to the lower 30s and the same situation will happen Saturday. We could see temperatures warm back up a little bit Sunday and Monday before potentially falling again. Technically, the lower 30s is still a few degrees above average for this time of the year.