Above average temperatures heading into December

Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning

We had a very frigid start to the morning today when we saw lows reach into the low teens, which was the coldest temperature we saw so far this season. However, we are really in for a flipped script heading into the weekend and beyond. Starting with tonight, we will see overnight lows reach into the mid 20s with light winds that will bring our wind chills into the teens. Skies will continue to remain cloudy.

Friday evening forecast

Tomorrow, we start the day cold, but we will reach into the 40s with our high temperature. There is a slight chance for some rain and snow showers in the early part of the afternoon, but they will be very isolated in nature and most locations will remain dry all afternoon. Winds will start to shift with the approaching clipper system, becoming Northwesterly and stronger by afternoon.

Saturday forecast

Tomorrow afternoon and evening is downtown Rockford’s annual Stroll on State holiday festivities. If you are planning to go out for Stroll on State, make sure to bring an extra layer with you, as winds will pick up in the afternoon and temperatures will drop quickly into the evening as the sun sets.

Rockford Stroll on State Forecast

Looking beyond the weekend, much warmer than average temperatures will be in place. The upper level jet stream will feature ridging and that will develop high pressure at the surface. Warmer than average temperatures will result because of this, and we should see temperatures in the 50s by Thursday. For the record, our average temperature for this time of year is right around 40°F, dipping into the upper 30s by December 1st.

Warmer than average temperatures are in store for next week

Through the rest of the week, we will continue to stay dry along with those warmer temperatures. There is the slight chance for rain and snow tomorrow, and then another slight chance for rain on Wednesday, but beyond that, we should remain pretty dry for this week.

7-Day Forecast

This is a very welcome 7-Day, especially considering meteorological winter begins this Wednesday, December 1st. Get out and enjoy some of the sunshine and warmer temperatures while they last!