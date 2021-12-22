Above average temperatures return, but so does the chance for light rain

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon were the coldest they’ve been since the beginning of the month, with highs only reaching the 20s. Thick cloud cover following a cold front kept temperatures feeling more winter-like, but the chill remains short-lived.

High pressure sliding to the southeast Wednesday night will shift winds more to the southwest during the day Thursday. Highs temperatures that reached the 40s and 50s across the Plains Wednesday will move in our direction Thursday and Friday. A warm front lifting through the region Thursday morning will not only bring an increase in temperatures, but also an increase in moisture. This will lead to more cloud cover, especially during the first half of the day, Thursday and then again on Friday. High temperatures Thursday will warm into the mid 40s, upper 40s by Friday.

Along the leading edge of the warm front a few light snow showers may fall to the north, north of the state line Thursday morning. Little precipitation is expected locally. An increase in moisture Friday will cause clouds to continue to increase, along with providing an increase for a little drizzle or light rain showers during the afternoon. If you’re planning on traveling Friday this shouldn’t be too much of an impact, however, there could be a little more dense fog that develops by Friday evening.

Low pressure passing to the south Friday night will bring a few showers to the Stateline early Christmas Day with mostly cloudy skies expected during the afternoon. High temperatures Christmas are forecast to reach the mid 40s, which means those hoping for a White Christmas this year will have to travel either well to the North or West. While we’ll be far from the record high temperature for Christmas Day, which was 59 degrees set back only in 2019, temperatures will still be roughly 10-15 degrees above normal.