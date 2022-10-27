The return of above average warmth can be expected not only for the weekend, but also next week. Temperatures the last couple of days settled in the low to mid 50s, but the 60s are soon to return. In fact, the forecast high for Friday is 61 degrees. The warmth will continue to spread through the region Saturday, as well as into the beginning of November.

Cloud cover remains in place Thursday night as temperatures slowly fall through the upper 40s. Under a mostly cloudy sky, overnight lows will dip into the mid 30s. Winds remain light once again, but the increase in cloud cover should limit the development of any frost. Patchy fog, however, is possible where the clouds are thinner. Winds remain light from the southeast Friday giving temperatures a little boost into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Southerly winds will continue for the start of the weekend bringing temperatures into the middle 60s Saturday. Skies remain mostly clear Saturday afternoon but an area of low pressure lifting north from Texas will cause clouds to increase Saturday night, into Sunday. A very light area of precipitation will lift north with the low giving us a low chance for precipitation Sunday afternoon, especially for areas southeast of Rockford. Highs on Sunday remain above average, in the low 60s, but slightly below Saturday’s high.

Clouds will clear just in time for Halloween festivities with afternoon temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s. The warmth will continue to grow beyond Monday, reaching the middle to upper 60s by the middle of next week. Our pattern will remain warm for the start of November but could flip again following the first week and a half into the month.