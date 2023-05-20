Longer range outlooks continue to show a higher probability for above average temperatures across the Stateline through the end of the month. That trend may also carry over into the beginning of June. The 6-10 day outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shows much of the country at a higher probability for above average temperatures through May 29th.

The outlook for precipitation also favors a higher probability for below average precipitation over the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Northeast.

While the warm and dry weather is nice, especially for those who have outdoor plans, we do need the rain. On average, we typically need an inch of rain per week throughout the summer months. This is ideal for crop and plant growth – along with the warmer temperatures.

Looking ahead into the three-month period of June, July, and August we may begin to see the pattern flip just a little bit. While there are no strong signals for whether or not temperatures will be above or below average, there are some signs that point to a slightly higher probability for above average precipitation.

Until then, the upcoming week looks pretty good if you need to cut the first crop of hay. Dry conditions will last through the weekend and early next week. There is a small chance for an isolated shower towards the middle of the week. This would be with a backdoor cold front coming in Wednesday off of Lake Michigan. Temperatures could drop into the 70s with the cooler air behind the front is strong enough.