The average high temperature for this time in November is the mid and upper 40s, but highs this week will run nearly 10-15 degrees above that. Monday’s high temperatures of 62 degrees is just the beginning of a stretch of 60-degree warmth this week. With high pressure in control the weather remains fairly quiet across much of the Midwest and Great Lakes.

That’ll change, however, when a cold front settles across the area late Thursday night, bringing with it not only our first chance for rain showers this month, but also a drop in temperatures. Thursday night will remain very warm as strong southwest winds hold temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will then drop rather quickly into Friday morning as colder air rushes in from the northwest. This means afternoon temperatures Friday will only rebound into the mid-40s.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s through the weekend, which is pretty close to normal this time of the year. By next week we may see a pattern change once again, leading to temperatures falling even further below average through Thanksgiving. Time will tell if that change comes with any precipitation, but it does look like we may see some Tuesday into Tuesday with a cold front.