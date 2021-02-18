Accumulating snow chances return for the weekend

A few flurries will be possible during the late afternoon and evening Friday as an upper level low passes through northern Illinois. No accumulations are expected with this system, but the cloud cover will hold heading into Friday. Another chance for a few light snow flurries will be possible during the afternoon and evening Friday, but again, no accumulations are expected.

Skies will remain cloudy Saturday into Sunday as an area of low pressure develops east of the Rockies early Sunday. This low will then move through the Plains and into central/northern Illinois by Sunday late afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm ahead of the low throughout the day, reaching the upper 20s and low 30s. But even as those numbers warm the air mass will remain cold enough to support mostly snow throughout the day.

As the low nears the Stateline during the afternoon, the forcing (lift) throughout the atmosphere will increase. This could lead to a period of moderate to heavy snow during the late afternoon and evening. With temperatures closer to freezing the snow will be a little more heavy than our previous snowfall events, and could end up a bit more slushy too. While it is too early to give specific numbers or totals, a few inches of snow could fall for some by Sunday evening. The majority of the snow will be wrapping up by early Monday morning.