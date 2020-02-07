Accumulating Snow Likely for the End of the Weekend

A few flurries or perhaps even light snow showers are possible Friday evening and night over northern Illinois with the passage of low pressure. Anything that does come down isn’t looking to be too significant and would likely only be a dusting, up to half an inch. Sunshine will briefly return for Saturday ahead of another low pressure system, expected to move into the Midwest and Great Lakes Sunday and Sunday night.

Increasing moisture with a warm front Saturday night will allow cloud cover to thicken up through the night. Snow showers could start before sunrise Sunday, lasting into the afternoon as low pressure moves from Iowa into southern Wisconsin. This system isn’t going to be a strong one, but could produce a few inches of slushy snow by Sunday evening. The highest snow accumulations will occur just to the north of the low, which right now looks to be from Minnesota to Wisconsin, but slushy accumulations of at least a few inches are possible locally. However, if the low shifts a little further south that could place the higher snow totals closer to the Stateline.

Temperatures will be in the 30s Sunday so the snow that comes down will have quite a bit of moisture with it, making it a heavier snow. A few light rain showers may mix in towards the end, but most of the precipitation will fall as snow.