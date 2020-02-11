Accumulating Snow Possible Wednesday Night

The chance for accumulating snow returns to parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, followed by a quick cold snap (possibly heightened by the snow) Thursday and Friday. Cut-off low pressure currently over the southwest will lift northeast into southern Illinois Wednesday afternoon and evening. Further to the north a strong cold front will move down the Plains and Midwest, passing through the Stateline early Thursday morning.

As moisture increases with the incoming low Wednesday night, light snow will spread in from the south during the evening and overnight, possibly having an impact on the evening commute Wednesday. Light snow will also be associated with the incoming cold front to the north across Wisconsin and Minnesota. As of Monday evening it looks like the heaviest snow will fall to the south and southeast of the area, where several inches of snow could accumulate. A sharp cut-off in snow totals is likely to the north and northwest, which could fall across parts of the area Wednesday night.

As the the cold front comes through Thursday morning light snow showers and a lot of wind will accompany it. This will cause some of the snow to blow around during the morning commute Thursday with falling temperatures through Thursday afternoon. High pressure will then move in Thursday afternoon and Friday leaving our skies dry, but cold, until the weekend.