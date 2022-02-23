We saw some sunshine today along with some light snow flurries. Significantly more widespread snow is expected to move in tomorrow afternoon. Overnight tonight, we will get down to 15° here in Rockford with a few lake-effect flurries still continuing through the early overnight hours.

Tomorrow is when the snow begins to move in. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with a slight East Northeast wind. Snow moves in after noon.

By early afternoon, we will begin to see some flurries and light snow showers flying.

By the early evening, those snow showers will become a little more widespread, and roads will begin to be covered with snow.

These snow showers will be moved out by early Friday morning. No more snow will fall after this, but some blowing and drifting may still occur into the day on Friday.

Further timing out the snow, the majority of snow will fall between 3PM Thursday and 12AM Friday. This is when the roads will be most impacted.

As far as totals are concerned, we will stay on the lighter side, only seeing accumulations reach between 1-3″ for most across the Stateline. This will be a lighter and fluffier snow, which means roads will be snow covered pretty easily and snow will blow around easily. This is just one particular model, but totals should all fall within 1-3″.

Looking beyond the short-term snowfall. things will significantly quiet down and slowly warm up. Temperatures will reach the 40s by the beginning of next week and no further precipitation is expected after the snow showers tomorrow into Friday.

For more details on this forecast, watch this clip from the 5PM newscast.