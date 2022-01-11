Active pattern this week leads to a few snow chances through the weekend

A gusty south wind Tuesday helped warm temperatures area wide into the low to mid 30s, despite the icy snow pack on the ground. This was 20-25 degrees warmer than Monday’s high when temperatures were in the low to mid teens.

An easing south wind will keep temperatures in the low 30s through Tuesday evening as cloud cover increases from the west and northwest. This will help hold temperatures in the mid and upper 20s, and out of the single digits and sub-zero readings for a little while. The warmer start to the morning Wednesday, along with the southwest wind, will bring high temperatures back into the mid 30s for the afternoon.

Strong ridging over the Rockies will position the quickly moving jet stream over the Midwest and Great Lakes through the end of the week. This will help set up a ‘stationary’ frontal boundary at/near the surface running from the High Plains, all the way down into the Southeast. Along the boundary several fast moving storm systems, known as clipper systems, will dive southeast impacting the Midwest and Great Lakes and East Coast.

The first of these clippers is expected to move in mid-morning Wednesday. While not too strong, we could see a few flurries develop as temperatures hoover right near freezing both at the surface and aloft. A second, slightly stronger, storm system could bring a light mix during the afternoon as temperatures sneak up a little above freezing. The chance for precipitation remains pretty low for most Wednesday as dry air continues in the middle part of the atmosphere.

The next chance for precipitation arrives Thursday morning as a slightly stronger low moves in from the northwest. This will bring a chance for light snow before sunrise Thursday, lasting through mid-morning. If snow does develop during that time there could be an impact on the morning commute as a dusting, to possibly an inch, may fall.

The next low is forecast to move in sometime during the day Friday, quickly diving southeast from the Canadian Rockies Friday morning, down through the Plains and into the Gulf by Friday night. This low will be stronger and will bring a swath of accumulating snow to much of the Northern Plains, Midwest and Mississippi River Valley. There is a chance for accumulating snow for the Stateline, but the track of the low has been shifting slightly further west, bringing the heavier snowfall west of the Mississippi River. If that trend continues then the chance for snow Friday into Friday night will continue to decrease.