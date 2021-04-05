Active & Rainy Pattern Follows Perfect Easter Weekend

Easter Weekend Recap:

Spring was DEFINITELY in the air over Easter weekend, as high temperatures soared into the 70s for the first time since last November. In fact, Sunday’s high of 78° is now tied with April 13th, 1941 for 3rd warmest Easter on record. While the warmth looks to stick around, a more active pattern settles in as we roll into the new work week.

Monday’s Forecast:

Did anyone else wake up to a different alarm clock this morning? Asking for a friend. A round of showers and thunderstorms that developed in northeast Iowa Sunday evening slid into the region overnight, producing a nice lightning show for those early-risers. As last night’s round continues to move out, a second round has developed over the highway 20 corridor in eastern Iowa. Guidance shows the activity to tracking into the area by mid morning, posing a risk for heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. While the umbrellas will be needed for the start of our Monday, that won’t be the case come this afternoon. In fact, many dry hours are likely with a few peeks of sunshine possible later today. That, along with the presence of a lingering and strong at times southwesterly wind, will help high temperatures soar into the upper 70s.

More Rain Chances to Follow:

If I were you, I would keep the rain gear somewhere easily accessible over the next five days, as this active pattern settles in. Following today’s rain chances, guidance shows a weak disturbance swinging into the region early Tuesday, providing a chance for a few isolated showers (especially early on in the day) With southwest winds remaining dominate, high temperatures look to eclipse the 70° mark for the 4th straight day.

A third, more organized system is shown sliding into the Midwest by midweek, bringing our best rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday. The storm’s slow approach to the region may result in several hours of steady rain. While the Storm Prediction Center does have a risk for severe weather on it’s Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 outlooks, the Stateline is placed under the “general thunderstorm” category. Meaning severe weather is not likely at this time.