Less Active, But Breezy:

Well, the Stateline saw the sun come out quickly after the first round of showers moved on through Thursday morning. That helped fuel up the atmosphere, which led to the development of a stronger, more severe round of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Here is a look at storm reports from yesterday. Locally, you can see that the storms that passed through were mainly hail and wind producers. As of this morning, there was only 1 tornado report sent to the Storm Prediction Center and that was in northeast Texas.

With the cold front now to our east, our weather pattern turns less active, but cooler. Sunshine returns for Friday in a partial fashion, and a west to southwesterly wind should allow for temperatures to bounce back into the low 60s. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph, especially between noon and 5PM.

Much Cooler Weekend:

Clouds are back in the forecast on Saturday. With the increase in cloud cover does come the possibility for a few light widely-scattered showers. Now, precipitation will fall mostly as rain, but could mix with some wet snow due to very cold temperatures filtering in aloft.

We’ll have a better chance at seeing a little more sunshine Sunday. However, any additional sunshine we see won’t help temperatures much. Highs once again will peak in the upper 40s. Overnight lows are slated to drop on either side of the 30-degree mark.

With that being said, Quad Cities has placed Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties under a Freeze Watch from late tonight to Monday morning. It wouldn’t surprise me if other counties followed suit. But make sure to cover or bring in any sensitive vegetation.