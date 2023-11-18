Temperatures Saturday were quite warm once again, with highs reaching the mid-50s (this time during the afternoon, unlike Friday’s highs). Clear skies again will help to cool our temperatures off into the night, as overnight lows fall to the upper 20s. Not quite as cold as the low 20s from Saturday morning!

Sunday will bring weather very similar to Saturday, as highs reach the mid-50s again. However, increasing clouds take over for the late afternoon and evening, leading to yet another mild night into early Monday morning.

The increased cloud cover Sunday evening comes from our approaching low-pressure system set to move through Monday and Tuesday. This will bring the potential for the first soaking rain in over a month, with highest coverage of rain expected Monday night and Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon may see even a few flakes of snow try to mix in with colder air wrapping around the system, but conditions will be drying out Tuesday evening.

The week of Thanksgiving unfortunately looks pretty active with a pair of systems coming to pass before next week. The first was already mentioned with rain Monday and Tuesday, with the slim potential for some snow possible Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday look primarily dry but chilly with highs in the upper 30s. On Friday and Saturday, the second system arrives to the region, with the potential for snow or wintry mix again Friday night into Saturday. Highs through next weekend will be in the mid-30s.

Enjoy the last 50-degree day for a while tomorrow as clouds increase ahead of rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Dry but chilly weather arrives for Wednesday and Thanksgiving, with additional rain/snow chances toward next weekend. Uncertainties remain higher than usual even a week out, but the pattern has suggested the snow potential toward next weekend. Something to keep an eye on!