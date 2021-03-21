Active weather returns for the upcoming week; Several rain chances likely

The weather we had this past weekend has been absolutely fabulous for late March, and almost the perfect weather to kickoff the beginning of Spring. The high temperature Saturday afternoon warmed into the upper 50s, and mid/upper 60s for Sunday. Cloud cover has been on the increase for much of Sunday afternoon and will continue to thicken up through Sunday evening. Gusty southerly winds will ease a bit with the setting sun but remain around 15-20 mph during the night. This will hold temperatures in the mid and upper 40s through Monday morning.

Our dry weather pattern, however, will be coming to an end this week as a more active pattern returns across the Midwest and Great Lakes. High pressure that has dominated our skies since late last Thursday will be replaced with several low pressure systems working up from the far southern Plains Tuesday and Thursday, bringing a chance for periodic heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The first round of rain is set to arrive Tuesday morning. Cloud cover will continue to increase during the day Monday and it’s possible that a few sprinkles, or even a light shower, will occur as a cold front nears southern Wisconsin from the north. But that front will be pulled back north with an incoming low moving up from the southwest. Winds will remain breezy during the day Monday and despite the cloud cover, temperatures should still be able to warm into the low 60s once again.

As low pressure moves northeast from the Oklahoma/Texas panhandle Tuesday and into Iowa late Tuesday night, moisture will surge north from the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to scattered showers during the morning Tuesday, with increasing coverage likely by the afternoon and evening. The low will be weakening a bit once it moves into Iowa but will still generate a few thunderstorms across central and northern Illinois late in the afternoon and evening. Our severe threat remains low locally, but a few stronger storms are possible in central and western Illinois. Heavy rain could accompany a few of the thunderstorms for us Tuesday evening. Rainfall amounts will fall within the half an inch, up to three quarters of an inch, range by Wednesday morning.

The low will then be quick to zip to our northeast Wednesday with drier air moving in Wednesday afternoon. This will leave us with a windy, but overall dry Wednesday. Our pattern aloft in the jet stream will hold on to the southwest wind flow, which will allow another low pressure to develop in the southern Plains. This second low is expected to move into southern and central Illinois by Thursday evening.

This will likely spread rain northward during the day on Thursday. But with this low falling short of the Stateline, temperatures won’t be quite as warm for us Thursday afternoon. Depending on the overall track and intensity of the second low pressure system, a period of snow showers may be possible early Friday morning as colder air tries to get wrapped into the low. This would be short-lived as it looks like most of Friday afternoon and evening would remain mostly dry. Wind could also be a factor for Thursday and early Friday, especially if the low strengthens quite a bit.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into the upcoming weekend as a few showers are possible for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as what we’ve experienced this past weekend, and will be more typical for the end of March with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.