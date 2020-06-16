Air Quality Alert Issued

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Environmental Protection Agency for Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin until 11pm Tuesday night and for McHenry County beginning Tuesday night, lasting through Wednesday night.
Air quality alerts are issued when weather conditions, such as a stagnant atmosphere, are just right that widespread ozone and pollutants are expected to be at or above unhealthy levels people with respiratory illness, including both for children and adults. If you have respiratory issues and are a little more sensitive to elevated levels of pollutants, you should limit outdoor activity these next few days. For more information on air quality, you can visit airnow.gov.