An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect for southern Wisconsin until 11pm Thursday night but goes into effect for all of northern Illinois beginning at Midnight. This will last through Midnight Friday.

According to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought conditions are a major contributing factor to ozone formation. Air quality for Friday is forecast to be moderate, or unhealthy, for sensitive groups. Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit any prolonged periods outdoors or outdoor activities. Improvements in air quality are expected this weekend.