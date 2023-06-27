In Rockford the air quality has been bumped to very unhealthy. Limit outdoor activities as much as possible Tuesday and Wednesday while the Air Quality Alert is in effect across the entire Stateline. Visibilities during the afternoon hours have been at four miles or under. By Thursday air quality will become a little bit better but near surface smoke will persist into at least the end of the week.

Daily storm chances return Wednesday through Saturday. The threat of severe weather is there as high pressure builds to our southwest, a ridge sets up camp and storms ride the top of the ridge. That looks to play a role if not across the Stateline, near it.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a low level, marginal, risk of strong to severe storms Wednesday. Hail and wind would be the main threats and it looks like Thursday there will be a better chance as moisture levels really continue to rise. Though the slight risk is not centered across the Stateline, the majority of the area is still included in it, and we could see upgrades with the outlook update tomorrow morning or afternoon.

Temperatures will be near normal Wednesday afternoon in the lower 80s. Thursday will be the warmest day out of the next few as temperatures could reach the 90-degree mark at least in a few locations. Over the weekend temperatures look to stay near normal, but as we head into early next week things heat up again just in time for the Fourth of July. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids if you are planning on spending long periods of time outdoors for the holiday.