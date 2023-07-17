Ther is better air quality moving in early Monday morning for some. Green and northern Rock County in southern Wisconsin has improved to now fall between 50-100. The remainder of the area is still below 100. The haze is reducing visibility, but further improvement continues into this afternoon.

Temperatures are very comfortable early Monday morning. A few areas like Rockford and Janesville have fallen into the mid to upper 50s. Everyone else is sitting in the lower 60s. Today will be comfortable with lower dew points but humidity returns by midweek.

Monday afternoon temperatures will reach the 80-degree mark. Wildfire smoke is still creating hazy conditions this morning but that improves by the afternoon with a few clouds. Winds will gust up to 20-25 mph Monday. Monday night we’re down to the mid 50s, cool but very comfortable.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s Tuesday. The best chance of rain out of the next few days could move in as early as Wednesday night. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s mid-week. By Friday some more sunshine will return as temperatures fall back into the lower 80s.