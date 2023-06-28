Slow to Improve:

Much of the region Tuesday saw air quality levels drop to the “very unhealthy” category, something we haven’t seem since January 2001. Even as of this writing, Rockford is sitting in the top 10 along with Madison, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Indianapolis for the worst air quality in the country. While our AQI (Air Quality Index) has slowly been dropping, I would still take the steps necessary to keep you, your family, and your pets safe. Like yesterday, limit time outdoors this morning. But if you have to be out and about, keep that N95 mask handy.

So, when will we see improvements? Well, a look at guidance shows the thickest smoke shifting to our west by this afternoon. Now, it goes without saying that we won’t lose the smoke entirely as skies remain hazy, but there could at least be some relief.

Weather-wise, Wednesday will be a quiet day for the most part, with sunshine once again filtering through the smoke. High temperatures once again are slated to peak in the low 80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible overnight into early Wednesday thanks to a warm front lifting into northern Illinois from the southwest.

Storm Chances Return:

Behind this warm front, a hot and humid air mass settles in for the remainder of the week. This will set the stage for daily shower and thunderstorm chances, with the best chance still focused for Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. In their latest severe outlook for Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center continues to keep much of N. IL under a level 2 slight risk, leaving Green, Rock, and Walworth counties up in S. WI under a level 1 Marginal risk.

Uncertainties continue, such as coverage, humidity levels, and how much solar radiation will be able to filter through the smoke. If thunderstorms were to develop, damaging straight-line winds and large hail will be the primary concerns, followed by a tornado or two. Just in case, make sure to have multiple ways to get watches and warnings, and have that safe place ready!

Thursday will be the warmest day out of the next few as temperatures could reach the 90-degree mark at least in a few locations. Over the weekend, highs will end up closer to normal, but as we head into early next week things heat up again just in time for the Fourth of July festivities.