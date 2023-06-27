Air Quality Issues:

The cool down that began this past weekend carried on into the start of the work week. Cloud cover and a cool northwesterly wind left most of our local airports in the mid 70s. Also making an appearance yesterday was another dose of thick Canadian wildfire smoke, which did bring down visibility at certain points during the afternoon and evening.

Unfortunately, wildfire smoke remains in the forecast for Tuesday, thanks to the jet stream being oriented from the north. To make matters worse, surface winds will be blowing out of the north throughout the day, meaning some of the smoke aloft will be able to track down towards ground level. Because of this, air quality will be unhealthy for some, especially young children, the elderly, and those have lung/heart issues.

As of this morning, there are no air quality alerts in place for our northern Illinois counties. However, the entire state of Wisconsin and the entire state of Michigan will be under one until noontime Thursday. Aside from that, Tuesday will be dry from start to finish, with sunshine giving it’s best attempt to peak through the haze. Temperatures and humidity remain comfortable thanks to today’s northerly breeze, with most peaking in the low 80s.

“Ring of Fire” Pattern:

More of the same is on the table for Wednesday, just add a few more afternoon clouds. One or two of these clouds may utilize the limited instability or “juice” in our atmosphere, resulting in a late day t-storm or two. A better opportunity for showers and storms arrives overnight into Thursday as our next warm front slides into the Stateline from the southwest.

From there, guidance shows a “ring of fire” type pattern setting up in the upper-levels. This is when a strong ridge of high pressure sets up over the southern plains, leaving us in the direct path of any storm system that rides the top of the ridge.

Expect daily thunderstorm chances from Thursday through Saturday, with the chance for severe weather appearing Thursday afternoon/evening. Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed a majority of the Stateline under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Coverage of Thursday’s thunderstorm development remains uncertain. However, it seems that large hail and damaging straight-line winds will be the main concerns.

We will continue to update you as new details about Thursday’s severe threat come about. But in the meantime, take precautions to avoid today’s air quality, and make sure that severe weather shelter in stocked and ready to go just in case!