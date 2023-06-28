Air quality index values across the map are worse than yesterday much of the area exceeds a value of 200 which is “very unhealthy”. Stay indoors if you can, if you have to be out limit time outside. The unhealthy air is due to near surface smoke across the Stateline from the Canadian wildfires. Conditions will improve for some Thursday, but we are still going to see light to moderate levels into Friday and Saturday. The smoke we see as we head into the weekend will not be as bad as what we saw yesterday and are seeing today.

As a result of the haze, visibilities all across the Rockford area are down to three miles or less. Janesville, Rockford, Rochelle, Galena and Sterling hover around a mile/mile and a half of visibility. These values are all lower than this time yesterday.

A few strong to severe storms are possible late tonight into early Thursday morning. Because of the overnight threat make sure to have several ways to receive watches and warnings should they get issued tonight. A line of strong showers and thunderstorms will likely move in between 1-2am and continue to move eastward.

The Storm Prediction Center did increase the slight risk but shifted it a bit further south for the Stateline. This still includes the majority of northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is included in a marginal risk. Both marginal and slight are lower level but the chance for stronger storms is there. The main threats across the area will be large hail and damaging winds.

Thursday will be a hot day across the majority of the Stateline as temperatures are expected to rise to near 90. Temperatures come back down to near normal over the weekend before they rise yet again ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.