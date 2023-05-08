It is an active start to the work week with widespread rain early Monday morning across the majority of the Stateline. Widespread rain will continue until about mid-morning before continuing to break up. Isolated to scattered showers continue through the early afternoon. We should see a little bit of clearing by the evening, but cloud cover will stay in place for the first half of tonight.

Over the last 12 hours southern Lee County has seen 4.0-4.5″ of rainfall, Rockford and Freeport around 0.5″, and Oregon 1.5″. Walworth and McHenry Counties have stayed fairly dry but rain is moving in that direction now.

Temperatures will stay cool today, definitely noticeably cooler than the weather we just saw this past weekend. We’ll only be in the mid 60s today with showers in the morning, some dry time by the afternoon. Wind gusts will be around 20-25 mph. Monday night we’re down to the 50-degree mark under mostly cloudy skies. There will be some sunshine that returns as early as tomorrow.

Temperatures will continue to warm back up. We’ll be in the lower 70s again by tomorrow and then the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. The second half of this upcoming weekend looks to be cooler after a cold front passes through the area. We should be in the mid 70s Saturday but then by Sunday some areas will likely struggle to even reach 70.

The next best chance of rain does not return to the forecast until late Thursday/Friday. Enjoy the dry conditions we’ll see the next few days and the beautiful temperatures.