Though the heaviest of the rain altogether will be focused more north and northwest of the Stateline, we are still going to see some showers over the next few days. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be a better chance than Monday. A few very spotty showers remain in the forecast for today. The best chance of severe weather will also be focused to our north/northwest near Madison (north and west also of that area as well).

Winds stay breezy the next few days. Gusts Monday afternoon and night will range between 20-25 mph. Tuesday those increase yet again up to about 30-35 mph.

Temperatures will be above normal for the work week before cooler air settles in for the weekend. We’ll be in the mid 60s Monday all the way to the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll still be in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday and likely the mid 60s Friday. Saturday and Sunday will likely be at the 50-degree mark or near it. Saturday looks to be warmer than what we will see on Sunday when temperatures may only make it into the upper 40s in some locations.