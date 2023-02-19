Temperatures are very mild for this time of year. Early Sunday morning they are well above average in the mid to upper 30s across the majority of the Stateline. Wind chills are in place though, making it feel about 10 degrees cooler. Nonetheless, we are warmer, air temperatures are about 10 or so degrees compared to yesterday morning.

Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid 40s today. There were clouds initially in the morning, but the rest of the day will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Winds will be a factor Sunday with gusts between 25-30 mph. Clouds will increase again overnight Sunday and temperatures will fall into the mid 20s, cooler than last night. Winds could still gust up to around 15 mph but they will increase again by Monday and Monday night.

We do not have a chance of rain for the second half of the weekend, but we will talk about when that is going to come. There will be a few chances of precipitation this upcoming week. The main systems to watch will be Wednesday into Thursday and late Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures stay mild for the start of the work week. Monday temperatures are expected to rise into the lower 40s. We will be cooler by the end of the week though where highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s, a 20 degree drop from the start to finish!