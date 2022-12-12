Temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s, with even a few places making it into the 40s Monday afternoon. Wind chills were in place though Monday afternoon making it feel a few degrees cooler than the air temperature. We’re starting the work week off above average.

Monday night temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. We will gradually see winds increase overnight into Tuesday where gusts will be between 15-20 mph. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring even more of a windier pattern with gusts exceeding 30 mph. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 40s in most areas across the Stateline. We will sit under cloudy skies both tonight and tomorrow along with the next several days.

Rain will develop in front of an occluded and deepening low across the area by Tuesday afternoon. Have the rain gear handy especially for the evening hours and overnight hours when the rain is expected to pick up. Around an inch of rain can be anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers continue into Wednesday morning before becoming more isolated. Thursday there remains a chance of a wintry mix before transitioning to just snow showers overnight Thursday into Friday. Light accumulation is possible Thursday into Friday morning across the Stateline. A greater chance of much higher snowfall totals will be across the Great Plains.

There are several winter weather alerts out for states to our west and northwest even including a Blizzard Warning. This is where all of the heavier snow is expected to fall with deteriorating visibility. There is a Winter Storm Watch for northern and central Wisconsin, north of the Madison area, parts of Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa.

For severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center is still highlighting central and northern Louisiana along with far eastern Texas on the best chances for storms. Areas surrounding that area still could see some strong to severe storms where the slight risk (yellow shading) is included.

Temperatures warm even more into Wednesday as many areas will likely approach the upper 40s/50-degree mark. Behind a cold front, our temperatures will drop 10 degrees by Thursday afternoon to only near 40 degrees. Friday we will only be in the lower to mid 30s and then much cooler air settles in for the weekend and early next week.