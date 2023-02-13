Temperatures made it into the 50s in some areas yesterday and today was another repeat in a few spots. We reached the lower 50s in Rockford under mostly sunny skies. Monday night temperatures will only fall to near freezing level under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday morning, we will see cloud cover increase quickly as our next system approaches the Stateline. This will come as rain for us with warmer temperatures still in the upper 40s Tuesday. Tuesday also will be fairly windy with gusts ranging up to between 30-35 mph.

Temperatures stay warm even into Wednesday, but a pair of cold fronts will really knock our temperatures down for the remainder of the work week. Thursday we will only be in the lower 30s, and Friday in the lower 20s. Temperatures will be quick to rebound though this upcoming weekend back into the lower 40s.

Our next chance of precipitation after Tuesday will come Thursday. Right now, with the way the system looks to track, this will likely be a rain/snow mix with the greatest chance of accumulating snow to our northwest, but this still has time to change. Severe weather will likely be located to our south and then southeast over the next few days.