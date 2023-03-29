Areas to the west and south of Freeport have been placed under an enhanced risk of severe storms Friday. Our window would be roughly between 6-10pm across the Stateline. While all modes of severe weather are possible Friday evening and night, our biggest threats in the Stateline will be damaging winds and heavy rain. Though, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures were much cooler Wednesday afternoon than the 40s/50s we saw the last few days. We only made it into the mid to upper 30s today. We started the day off with thick cloud cover, but skies cleared out through the afternoon. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 20s under mostly clear skies. Clouds are set to move back in tomorrow morning ahead of the next system. Thursday temperatures will be back to near normal in the lower 50s. Wind gusts increase to around 20-25 mph. We will see those pick-up further Friday and Friday night.

Friday ahead of severe weather chances moisture levels are going to increase and our temperatures will soar into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Thanks to a cold front Friday night, we will see temperatures drop by 20 degrees between Friday and Saturday. Light snow showers are possible behind the low into Saturday morning. The first half of the weekend will be cold, but then temperatures rebound close to 60 for the second half. We’re watching another system towards the beginning to middle of next week which could potentially bring us severe weather across the Stateline or near the area.