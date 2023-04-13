Second 80-Degree Day:

Minus the rather gusty southwest wind that was in place, Wednesday was another perfect and summer-like day across the Stateline. Temperatures under sun-filled skies warmed quickly into the afternoon, landing most in the low 80s for the first time in 2023. Officially, the Rockford Airport came in with a high of 82-degrees.

More of the same can be expected for Thursday as high pressure remains in control. Winds won’t be as strong, but the risk for rapidly-spreading fires remains elevated to near-critical. For that, Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, and Carroll Counties in N. Illinois as well as Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in S. Wisconsin will be under a Red Flag Warning from 11AM to 8PM today. Either reschedule any plans to burn or use EXTREME caution when burning. We look to remain quiet under a mostly clear sky overnight, with temperatures falling into the low 50s.

Rain Chances Return:

Moisture levels will increase slightly for Friday, which will result in a bit more cloud cover. It’s for this reason that we won’t see a 3rd straight 80-degree day. However, temperatures shouldn’t have any issue reaching the upper 70s Friday afternoon underneath mixed sunshine.

Clouds from there will continue to gather up Friday night as a strong cold front approaches from the west. It’s possible that we may see a few showers, along with an isolated thunderstorm or two into the early stages of Saturday, though a better opportunity for thunderstorms are to arrive Saturday afternoon and evening.

With that comes the low potential for strong to severe storms. Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed the entire region under a level 1 Marginal Risk, with a slightly higher risk for severe weather downstate in southwestern Illinois. As of right now, it seems that damaging straight-line winds and small hail will be the biggest concern.

Post-cold front, we say goodbye to the 70s and 80s and sadly say hello to the 40s and 50s. A rush of cold air will filter in behind the frontal passage, dropping highs into the upper 40s for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures from there will be slow to warm early next week.