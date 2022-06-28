Temperatures are warmer than Monday afternoon, expect temperatures to remain in the mid 80s in most areas across the Stateline. Last Tuesday was our first temperature high of 100 degrees since July 17, 2012. Today, temperatures will only be in the mid 80s, much more pleasant. Dew points are still much lower than this time last week when we were in the 60s/70s. Currently, dew point temperatures are in the 50s. Overnight Tuesday, areas will fall into the mid to lower 60s, so not quite as cool as the last few days. Temperatures will gradually warm into the next few days before another cold front will cool us down for Friday and Saturday.

There is a slim chance for a few showers and even isolated thunder Tuesday night between about 9pm-12am. Places like Savanna and Sterling could see showers last a little bit longer until about 1-2am. This is not going to be a widespread rain and the better chances for a bit more of a measurable rain will fall to the north of the Stateline where the Storm Prediction Center has areas to our north under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center also upgraded areas east of Minneapolis and west of Green Bay to a slight risk (level 2 out of 5). As the storms travel closer to the Stateline, they are still expected to break up, but a few pockets of heavy rain is possible, mainly for Southern Wisconsin and along the Wisconsin/Illinois border.

Winds will gust up to 20-25mph overnight Tuesday and then up to about 15mph Wednesday. This is still not quite as breezy as what we saw over the weekend. Winds are going to stick with a southeast/southwest flow which is going to warm us up Wednesday and Thursday.

As discussed earlier, temperatures will come down again for Friday and Saturday, but eventually it is going to get warm again early next week for the Fourth of July Holiday. Although we are going to transition back to an above average pattern next week, models are trending with above average rainfall finally so we may get some much needed rain.