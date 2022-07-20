Another Breezy Day:

Tuesday’s warm southwesterly wind made for another seasonably warm afternoon as all of our local airports peaked in the mid to upper 80s.

However, it definitely felt more like we were in the low to mid 90s as dew point temperatures sat in the low 70s. Thankfully, some relief slides in for the second half of the work week thanks to the cold front that slides through this morning.

While much of the region will remain dry during this morning’s frontal passage, an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Winds behind the cold front look to turn to the west by mid-day, then to the northwest for the afternoon hours.

In a similar fashion to Tuesday, gusts will range from 25-30 mph. This cooler wind will help bring a slight drop in our air and dew point temperatures for the middle of the work week. Under a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs will peak in the upper 80s. As drier air continues to pile in, any cloud cover that’s around during the afternoon and evening will clear out, leaving us with a mostly clear sky for tonight.

Turning Active Late:

More of the same can be expected for Thursday, minus the gusty wind. However, winds will be tilting more to the west-southwest, bringing temps up back near the 90-degree mark.

By week’s end, the ridge of high pressure that’s been dominating the western U.S flattens a bit, allowing for some more heat to filter into the Great Lakes. High temperatures remain in the upper 80s and low 80s into the weekend, with our best opportunity for some heavy rainfall coming in with a stationary boundary late Saturday.

Guidance keeps rain chances into Sunday as this frontal boundary sinks southward as a cold front. The closer we get to the weekend, the more we’ll know about timing and accumulations.

Now, like today’s frontal passage, winds behind the front will turn back to the northwest, bringing temperatures down a bit as we head into the beginning of next week. Highs fall to the lower 80s for both Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows falling into the lower 60s.