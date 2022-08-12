A much cooler pattern is settling in for the Stateline, and that was very evident today, as our high temperature today only reached 71° in Rockford. This is our coolest high temperature since June 8th, when we only reached 68° for the high.

The unusually cool weather led me to ask myself a question about how many days we reached each benchmark this summer. Since June 1st, we have only seen 16 days reach only the 60s or 70s. Meanwhile, 43 days reached into the 80s, and 13 days reached the 90s. Only 1 day reached triple digits. That was on June 21st, as that was the first day Rockford reached that mark since 2012.

Rain showers from this afternoon kept us a bit cooler, and chances for those continue tonight, as temperatures reach down into the low 60s. We will see a little bit of clearing from where we were Friday afternoon, but we will hold onto mostly or partly cloudy skies.

Most of the heavier showers tonight will keep to our North.

We are a touch warmer tomorrow with a low pressure system passing nearby. This will tug a little bit of warmer air, but most of the heat will remain to our West. Still, some locations on the Western part of the Stateline could reach the mid-80s. We will still keep an isolated shower chance particularly into the evening and overnight hours, along with a chance for a storm or two.

Scattered to isolated rain chances remain for the afternoon, but the higher chance comes later into the evening.

We could see a couple heavier showers or isolated thunderstorms during the evening and early overnight hours.

The cooler weather remains in place after this weekend, with a pattern setting up developing an upper level ridge across the Western U.S., leaving the Stateline under a more Northwestern flow, which will help to keep us cooler.

This is reflected on the 7-Day forecast, as that upper level pattern keeps us much cooler and quieter for the work week. Our next chance for rain returns late into the week.