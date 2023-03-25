After the snow from last night and this morning, things are a lot calmer than they were last night and this morning. We saw some sunshine earlier this afternoon, helping to melt away some of the snow. Clearer skies and fresh snow will help to drop temperatures quickly tonight, down into the 20s. This will allow for some re-freezing to take place, so be cautious of slick spots later tonight and early tomorrow.

We have another chance for snow coming in tomorrow, but this time there will be higher chances for rain mixed in. Overall, this system is much weaker than the last, so we will not see nearly as much precipitation, but rain and snow showers will hang around throughout the day tomorrow.

Temperatures in the 20s early tomorrow morning may cause the initial field of precipitation to fall as snow or even some freezing rain. Temperatures may not reach quite as cold as this model is predicting, but this is still something to watch for.

Showers increase in coverage later into the afternoon, with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s for most. This will bring the rain/snow line very close to the Stateline, with some mixing between the two possible across the area. Areas that see primarily or all snow could see another dusting to an inch of accumulation, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Meanwhile, some sunshine just South of the Stateline may help to warm temperatures there into the 40s. This could lead to some gusty thunderstorms toward the I-80 corridor and Southeast of Chicago.

Overall, this week is a bit warmer with highs returning to the 40s for most of the week ahead, helping to melt the snow a bit more. Another system will bring us rain chances toward the end of next week as temperatures rise into the 50s on Friday.