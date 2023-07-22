It was another warm and near normal day in the Stateline for temperatures. Scattered thunderstorms developed mainly East of I-39 during the afternoon and evening, helping to cool some areas down a bit quicker before 7PM. A second wave of storms will swing through the area between 9PM and Midnight Saturday night. This round will be a bit more widespread than the storms from this afternoon, with a few holding the potential for gusty winds and small hail, along with the heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Tomorrow will bring another warm day with highs in the mid-80s and additional spotty storm chances. These will be very isolated, so most will likely stay dry through the afternoon. But similar to Saturday, even quick downpours may ruin outdoor plans quickly, so keep an eye to the sky!

Then we turn our eyes toward next week, where we will see some much warmer weather. The heat dome currently impacting the Southwestern U.S. is being held in place by the jet steam at the moment. But the jet stream will lift North, allowing for that heat dome to move East into the middle of the week. Mid and upper-level temperatures will support afternoon highs well into the 90s for some days.

As the large ridge of high pressure associated with the heat dome inches closer, it will also bring Northerly flow in the upper levels to us locally. This will provide the steering for potential storm systems along the outer edge of the high pressure. We may see a few chances for rain even during the middle of the week. The caveat is that if we see more rain on any given day, that will put a limit on how much our temperatures will warm on that day. Counter to that, if we see no rain, we could see some steamy afternoons. There is still plenty of uncertainty, but it is best to be prepared for both scenarios this week.

Even with the rain considerations, our forecast high temperatures still reach into the 90s for the middle of the week. Especially with Wednesday and Thursday, we could see heat index values reach into the triple digits at times. This is because of the persistent flow at the surface helping to bring moisture from the South and the very warm air mass helping to warm us up.

Highs remain near normal for Sunday before starting the climb into the upper 80s and 90s into the week ahead. We have a persistent chance for rain most of the days ahead but will likely need to keep an eye on how each day progresses going forward.