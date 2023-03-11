So far this winter January has seen the highest monthly total for snowfall. March is not far behind now with the snow we got on Thursday/Friday. By March 11th, we usually see 2.5″ but we’re already at 7.4″! We’re still 5.7″ behind where we should be.

Temperatures are in the lower 30s for the most part. There is a little bit of a wind chill across the majority of the area making it feel about 5-10 degrees cooler. Early Saturday morning there were a few flurries falling but there was no accumulation. That will be a different story by tonight.

With warmer temperatures initially this evening, precipitation will be a rain/snow mix. Rain for southern areas but up near the state line, mainly snow showers can be expected along with slightly higher snowfall totals. Snow totals will be nothing compared to what we saw Thursday into Friday, only another 1-2″ with a few areas that could see up to 3″ tonight.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 30s Saturday, a few areas could reach 40. Winds will gust to around 15 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will hover right around the freezing mark Saturday night. Winds will increase overnight and gust up to around 20 mph at times. Don’t forget to set those clocks ahead an hour before heading to bed tonight as we spring forward.

Sunday temperatures will warm into the mid 30s under cloudy skies. Temperatures fall a little bit into next week down to the lower 30s Monday and Tuesday. We will see temperatures back into the mid 40s midweek, but by Friday, temperatures fall back to below normal.