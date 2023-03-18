High temperatures Saturday afternoon were much cooler than average for this time of year, as we were stuck in the low and mid-20s throughout the afternoon. This is colder than our normal low temperature this time of year! Wind chills remained in the teens throughout the day as winds gusted close to 35 mph at times earlier in the day.

Temperatures tonight fall back into the teens, but we will remain a bit warmer than last night, despite the decrease in cloud cover.

Wind chills will fall down into the single digits through the early morning tomorrow. This is better than the sub-zero wind chills from the night before! Temperatures and wind chills rise quickly as the sun comes out tomorrow morning.

Our high tomorrow will still be below normal, but we will see more sunshine to help warm us near 40° for most!

The warmer trend doesn’t stop Sunday, either. Our highs rise into the 50s for most of the week ahead. Along with the warmer weather brings also a few rain chances. Our next weather system brings those rain chances for the middle of the week, including a bit of a tricky temperature forecast. A boundary will settle to our south, bringing us rain chances for the middle to end of the week. The heaviest of the rain looks to set up along the boundary, which likely will be to our south. Temperatures warm up much closer to average for the first week of spring ahead, but we also have rain chances for most of the week as well.