It is a much colder night tonight than it was last night, and that is thanks to the cold front we had last night ushering in this much colder air mass. Therefore tonight, we have another cold night in store with temperatures already in the teens, despite winds out of the southwest.

Tomorrow, we reach the upper 30s with another sunny day and winds from the southwest. Clouds begin to increase later into the evening and overnight, but no precipitation is expected until maybe Monday.

Slight chances for snow pass to our north Monday, but we should stay away from that locally. We could see a very slight chance for a sprinkle or two Monday, but most will stay dry. We have to keep an eye on another system for later in the week, but more on that in a moment.

Temperatures for the next few days do not fluctuate too far, hovering between the upper 30s and low 40s. Normal for this time of year is right around 37 degrees.

Now to talk about the pattern coming up… You hear a lot about the polar vortex during the wintertime. This is basically just a pocket of very cold air normally trapped in place by fast moving winds aloft. Sometimes this jet stream can dislodge itself and surge down bringing us colder air similar to what we are seeing right now. However, the cold blasts we have seen lately have been short-lived due to high pressure to the northeast helping to keep the arctic air mass in place.

As we push this forward, the polar vortex lifts further north, while another short-wave trough moves in later in the week. This will bring a low pressure our way for Thursday and Friday, with some rain and snow chances, depending on exact placement of that low pressure.

That system is something to keep an eye on toward the end of the week, but until then just a few small chances for precipitation with near normal highs and lows through the week ahead.