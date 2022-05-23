Temperatures were chilly to start both Saturday and Sunday morning off, but not as cold compared to what we’re tracking outside Monday morning. Temperatures are in the lower 40s in most places (even 39 degrees in Galena) thanks to a mostly clear sky overnight. There are a few places with wind chills a few degrees cooler than actual air temperatures. Expect temperatures to still be cooler than normal Monday (and the next several days) but very similar to what we had out there Sunday, in the mid 60s. A few areas could dip into the upper 60s, near the 70 degree mark.

We did not measure any rain Sunday and that trend continues for at least one more day before our next system nears the Stateline. A few very isolated showers cannot be ruled out Tuesday evening and overnight, but Wednesday and Thursday we will see a more widespread rain. We won’t see as much sunshine as we did Sunday, but mostly sunny conditions are still in the forecast to start Monday off, as we head for the afternoon, clouds will increase.

The best chance for rain holds off until Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has areas southeast of the Stateline under a marginal (low level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather Wednesday. Across the Stateline there are no threats currently, but we will see heavy rains, gusty winds, and possibly hear a few rumbles of thunder. After the rain subsides, we finally get a return to warmer weather and some sunshine again.

Winds will be between 5-10mph Monday with gusts up to 20mph. Gusts will die down overnight before picking back up for your Tuesday.

We will see a little bit of improvement in the temperature department over the next few days. Wednesday temperatures will rise a little bit more, but that is ahead of the midweek storm that will bring us rain. Thursday will be cooler, but if you like warmer weather there is some good news as we head into Friday as temperatures are back to the 70s/80s.