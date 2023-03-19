It’s another very chilly start to our morning but not quite as bad as yesterday. Everyone across the Stateline is waking up to wind chills that are in the single digits. Galena and Monroe are even down to a wind chill of 0 degrees. Make sure to bundle up this morning if you have to head out early!

Despite the cold start of the day, it will warm up today more than yesterday, but we will still be below average for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a factor again up to around 20-25 mph. A few places will see gusts up to 30 mph. We start the night off mostly clear Sunday night, but clouds increase after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s tonight, still a little cooler compared to where we should be. Winds will gust around 20 mph.

Temperatures warm further into the week but a rain chance returns almost every day out of the next several. A stationary front looks to set up camp near our area which is the reason we keep a chance of a shower in through the majority of the week.