It’s been a gloomy day with scattered snow showers mixed in with some rain and graupel throughout the day. Things will wind down a bit through the evening, but isolated showers cannot be ruled out through the early part of tomorrow. Here is what satellite and radar looked like earlier this afternoon!

Here is just an example of what some people saw across the Stateline today with some of the spotty snow showers. Thanks to Kristi Castro for sending in this video of some big flakes from Algonquin!

Another picture from Molly Bowen shows the precipitation falling from the cloud base near Ridott Corners in Stephenson County earlier this afternoon!

Temperatures are already down in the 30s for many and will continue to fall into the low 30s and upper 20s. A few spotty snow showers are possible as well.

A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect across parts of NW IL, make sure to protect any sensitive plants!

Tomorrow is another chilly afternoon with highs very similar to where they were Saturday afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the West Northwest once again as well.

Rain and snow showers will be moving through the area again but will not be as widespread as they were Saturday.

Another few chilly nights will bring overnight lows near the freezing mark once again, so a FREEZE WATCH will go into effect for all of our Counties across Northern Illinois Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Monday brings warmer temperatures with highs back in the 50s, but scattered rain showers will work through into the evening and overnight hours.

That rain chance late Monday will be one of very few rain chances this week, as high pressure will keep things generally clear of precipitation most of the week ahead. Rain chances start to come back to the area Thursday night.

The long-term pattern from the Climate Prediction Center still favors below normal temperatures to end out the month of April and start the first few days of May. Looks like the 80s will be back to hiding for at least a couple weeks!

This week will feature gradually warming temperatures, with highs in the 50s and then 60s throughout the week before another system brings rain chances and cooler highs next weekend.