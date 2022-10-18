It’s another cold day across the Stateline where we are some 15-20 degrees below our normal high for this time of the year. Temperatures only made it into the mid to lower 40s Tuesday afternoon, but we did have a little bit more sunshine, and less cloud cover compared to Monday. As of 12:30pm temperatures are in the mid to lower 40s in most areas, Galena is the exception in the upper 30s.

Wind chills were still in place Tuesday making areas feel cooler, in the mid to lower 30s. Some areas including Rockford, Chicago, and Milwaukee saw their first snowflakes of the season Monday. Tuesday we are not tracking any precipitation but there are already areas well north of here that have a few inches of snow on the ground.

The cold air mass is affecting so much of the country that the National Weather Service has Freeze Warnings out for several states south of here.

Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay chilly for one more day on Wednesday before warming up much more. Expect temperatures tomorrow to only stay in the mid to upper 40s.

Winds continued to gust strong Tuesday checking in with peak winds between 25-35mph. In Rockford observed gusts today have reached 28mph.

If you like warmer weather the good news is the rest of the work week will be warmer and this weekend looks great. Thursday we will be closer to normal with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Friday we will be back to above normal temperatures near 70 degrees! This weekend temperatures will warm a few more degrees into the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to make some plans outdoors to enjoy the warmth.

A chance of rain returns as early as Sunday but the first half to much of the day looks good. The rain right now looks to hold off until Sunday night into the start of the work week. We will definitely start next week off with an active pattern.