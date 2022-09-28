Temperatures remained in the mid to lower 50s Wednesday early afternoon as it was another cool day across the Stateline. By the late afternoon temperatures are expected to warm to near 60 degrees. Our normal afternoon high is 71 degrees and those temperatures once again nowhere to be found. We have one more night to get through with very cold temperatures in the mid to upper 30s before we start to see an increase in our nighttime temperatures.

Just like last night and this morning we could once again see some patchy frost in some areas with temperatures dipping into the 30s. At least more sunshine remains in the forecast Thursday with afternoon temperatures warming back into the lower to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds across the Stateline area significantly lower than the start of the work week. Today gusts are only around 10-15mph across the area. This pattern will continue overnight with wind speeds up to 5mph but even down to calm levels in areas. Thursday winds will stay on the lighter side between 5-10mph.

We continue with a drier pattern without a chance of rain in the forecast across the Stateline for the next several days. However, this is a big difference as we look just to our south in Florida. Category 4 Hurricane Ian, is expected to make landfall Thursday evening somewhere around a category 4 storm which would pack winds of at least 130 miles per hour. There are several watches/warnings out for the state. Storm surge values are expected to be 12-16+ feet in some areas.

Temperatures will continue to warm up over the next few days. Friday we will be back to near 70 degrees, most areas will be in the upper 60s. Saturday temperatures should climb back to normal with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday and Monday temperatures should be right near the 70 degree mark.