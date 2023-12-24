It’s another very foggy start to the day on this Christmas Eve morning. There are plenty of areas of dense fog which is reducing visibilities down to a quarter mile or less at times. Make sure to allow extra time wherever you’re heading. The Stateline is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am. Wind speeds are going to increase and that will help mix most of the fog out by the afternoon.

We are going to likely break our previous record high of 55 for Christmas Eve set just two years ago in 2021 by reaching 56 today. We will not break a record tomorrow on Christmas Day, but we will still have near record warmth in the lower 50s.

Though we will not break a record high on Christmas Day, we will make a run for the top 10 wettest Christmases on record if we see at least 0.37″ of rainfall tomorrow. We could hear a couple rumbles of thunder as rain picks up during the afternoon and early evening. Rain will be pretty steady during that period of time like this past Friday.

The average high on Christmas Day is 32 degrees, freezing level, but we will be about 20 degrees warmer than that. Nighttime temperatures are in the upper teens on average Christmas night, but we will be near 40. Our coldest high on Christmas Day was back in 1983 when we only reached an air temperature of -5 degrees. Our last white Christmas was last year when we had 2.0″ of snowfall on the ground Christmas morning.