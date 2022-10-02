We are starting our Sunday morning off with some patchy fog again. The fog is not as widespread nor as dense compared to yesterday, but current visibility is down to 5 miles in Rockford, 7 in Freeport and DeKalb, 8 in Sterling and 3 in Rochelle. There could still be a few pockets of dense fog while driving so be sure to still travel carefully out there Sunday morning. Fog is expected to lift again by mid morning.

Temperatures are warmer than the start of the weekend. Freeport, Janesville, Rochelle and DeKalb are in the mid 40s, Rockford and Monroe in the upper 40s, and even the lower 50s in Savanna and Galena early Sunday morning.

Overall Sunday will be another nice day outside with temperatures in the upper 60s, similar to yesterday but likely a few degrees cooler. Nonetheless, it will still be a pleasant day with some blue sticking around in our skies. We will see brief clouds increase by late morning to early afternoon. Overnight lows Sunday night will drop into the mid 40s under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will stay warmer for the start of our work week before we see a drastic change. We will see temperatures in the lower 70s Wednesday, and then fall to near 60 degrees Thursday, but all the way to the lower 50s by Friday afternoon.

On our temperature trend this image shows the cooler air building up throughout the next few days well north of here in Canada, and eventually that cooler air mass will spill into our part of the region. That includes the Great Plains, Midwest and even in areas on the East Coast. The warmer air will get pushed well south of us.

Winds will stay between 5-10mph with gusts pretty much the same as yesterday, around 15mph Sunday afternoon. The good news is that winds will weaken even more for at least for the start of the work week on Monday.

We will stay dry until we get closer to Wednesday night/Thursday morning with our next chance of rain. Some models do still have us dry along that time so we will have to watch as we near midweek. Enjoy the dry and warmer weather while we do have it.