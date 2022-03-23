Healthy Rainfall:

Another round of healthy rain made it’s way into the Stateline overnight, dumping between .5″ to 1″ across much of the area.

This bringing much-needed aid to the current drought situation in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin as the ground is in a state where it can absorb the recent rainfall. I wouldn’t put your umbrella away just yet. The approach of this storm system will keep the chance for rain shower not only for our Wednesday, but into our Thursday as well.

Rainy, Gloomy Wednesday:

Similar to Tuesday, the dry hours will outweigh the wet hours. However, there is the possibility at any point during the day for a couple of showers, with the showers remaining scattered in nature. Not steady and widespread like the rainfall we encountered during Tuesday night.

Ahead of a cold front, temperatures this afternoon will peak in the low to mid 50s, with surface flow changing to the west-northwest into tonight. The cooler air that filters in may bring the chance for a few snowflakes to mix in before chances wind down on Thursday. The passage of this cold front will also spell the end of our 11-day above-average streak as highs Thursday afternoon will only peak in the low 40s.

Conditions Quiet Down:

In addition to what we received last night, models show another .10″-.25″ of rain falling over the next 24 hours. A separate disturbance diving into the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes Friday may bring a few showers to the area during the afternoon. Other than that, our weather pattern turns more quiet for the upcoming weekend. Highs briefly touch the 50s on Friday before cooling into the low to mid 40s for Saturday and Sunday.