Record Heat Wednesday:

The mercury soared to record-breaking levels yesterday as Rockford officially came in with high of 97°. This breaks the 28-year-old previous record high of 95° set back in 1994. Even though the heat sticks around, last night’s frontal passage will at least bring us some relief from the humidity.

Cooling Down Briefly:

Use a bit of caution if traveling this morning. A round of patchy dense fog has formed in the wake of last night’s thunderstorm activity. Remember, take it slow and use your low-beam headlights if you end up running into any dense fog. Otherwise, prepare for a windy, sun-filled, and hot day as highs will climb back in the 90s for the fourth day in a row.

On the plus side, cooler winds behind the front will result in lower humidity levels for this afternoon. While the cooler air is slow to filter in from the northwest, it FINALLY makes it’s way in for Friday and Saturday. Under plenty of sunshine, highs peak in the lower 80s. And yes, there won’t be any issues with humidity. So any outdoor plans or events like City Market, Old Settler’s Day or Bessie’s Breakfast are a MUST.

90s Creep Back In:

As a ridge of high pressure becomes re-established aloft, another surge of hot air will spread across the Midsection of the U.S starting on Friday’s Day. Highs climb back into the upper 80s, close to 90-degrees for the day in which we celebrate all the wonderful dads of the world.

As winds become organized out of the south-southwest early next week, another multi-day stretch of 90-degree weather is likely. And of course, you can’t mention the excessive heat without mentioning a rise in humidity. Other than a small chance for a thunderstorm or two Monday and Tuesday, it looks like any chance for rain holds off until late next week.